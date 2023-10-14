President Tinubu ‘reverses’ removal of NIPOST boss + Video

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reinstated the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju.

The claim of the reinstatement was made in a statement on the social media handles of the postal agency on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the new Postmaster General/CEO of NIPOST.

The announcement was made via a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Odeyemi’s appointment was announced alongside those of other Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy Sectors.

However, the statement on Saturday on the social media handles of the NIPOST said Tinubu had rescinded his decision.

Titled: “Rt. Hon. Adepoju Reinstated as the Post Master General/CEO NIPOST,” the statement said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has reinstated Rt. Honorable Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju as the Postmaster General of the Federation & CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) due to his exceptional leadership and performance.

“Rt. Hon. Sunday Adepoju conveyed his appreciation to the President & other key supporters. He pledged to redouble his efforts to elevate NIPOST into a world-class digital postal service & align his vision with that of the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy in contributing significantly to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Key achievements under his leadership within one year are:

Development of Modern Digital Postcode System

Integration of the Address Verification System (AVS)

Procurement of 20 operational vehicles and 100 motorbikes to enhance last mile delivery.

Remodeling of several post offices for e-government and financial services.

Commitment to transforming NIPOST into a world-class postal service.

“This reinstatement is a testament to Adepoju’s leadership skills and unwavering commitment to service. Nigerians can anticipate enhanced value & quality services from NIPOST, an agency dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and effective postal services across the nation through a network of over 3000 post offices, offering a wide range of services including mailing, logistics, courier, and financial services.

“Details coming soon.”

Also on Saturday, The Eagle Online sighted a video in which the workers of NIPOST were reportedly celebrating the return of Adepoju to his office.