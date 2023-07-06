828 828

Pregnancies: Nollywood actor curses Davido after he was threatened

Joy Bakare

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has tackled superstar singer, Davido, over alleged multiple pregnancies linked to him.

Fabiyi took a shot at Davido two years after the singer threatened to take action against him following posts he shared.

The posts were interpreted by many as Fabiyi supporting his colleague, Baba Ijesha, who is currently in prison for molesting a minor.

The actor, in a new Instagram post, said it is disappointing that Davido, who has overwhelming influence on teenagers and youths, allegedly propositioned spineless and voiceless young ladies into abortion as claimed by one of the women accusing him of impregnating her.

He also said that if Davido can arrest someone for negligence over the death of his son, one would expect him to have compassion for every other child.

Fabiyi further described Davido as a bitch who is pretending to be who he is not.

He wrote: “By all standard, abortion or enabling abortion is a sin and unacceptable before God and laws of some countries including US.

“To now have an individual @davido who has serious overwhelming influence on teenagers and youths repeatedly propositioning and enabling spineless and voiceless young ladies into #abortion (an outright murder of an innocent child) is unacceptable and disappointing.

“If you can arrest someone for negligence on the death of your child, one would expect you to have compassion for every other children not even the ones you deliberately invited to this world.

“You were once at that stage of those babies you paid their mothers to kill for your own selfish interest.

“What if those girls die in the process?

“Or you are deliberately impregnating them and have them shed those blood for other purposes?

“It is a disaster on Nigeria social media that only a handful think outside the box.

“I thought you cared so much about children when you posted my picture and captioned it ‘BITCH ON SIGHT’ and in another you called me ‘MUMU’ for protesting for human rights of a defendant(someone I reckon was likely ambushed into misfortune in an organised crime).

“I was even demanding justice for the victim.

“For those adults using her as a bait (if truly she was 14 years then) was the purest evil vis a vis child PONOGRAPHY on the part of Princess Comedian, etc.”