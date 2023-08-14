Poster of immediate past ex-IGP seeking to replace ministerial nominee emerges

The campaign poster of the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, seeking to go to the Senate has emerged.

However, the immediate past Inspector General of Police was yet to confirm or deny his interest in the seat as at press time.

According to the poster, Baba is seeking the mandate of the people of Yobe East Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to replace Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, who was nominated as a Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gaidam has since been confirmed as one of the 45 nominees already cleared.

The Senate has so far cleared 45 of the 48 nominees sent to it by President Tinubu.

The remaining three yet to be cleared are a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai; a former Senator from Taraba State, Sani Danladi; and the nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has since said that it was prepared to conduct by-elections in four states where President Tinubu had nominated ministers who are in the National Assembly.

While two are from the Senate, including Yobe East Senatorial District, two are in the House of Representatives.

ALSO READ:

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who made this known on August 5, 2023, said INEC will be conducting eight by-elections in all.

Yakubu said at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Lagos: “These are Surulere 1 Constituency in Lagos State, Jalingo Yaransi Constituency in Taraba, Chibok State Constituency in Borno and Chifun State Constituency in Kaduna State.

“Also, there are four National Assembly seats recently declared vacant arising from the screening of the ministerial nominees that is ongoing at the National Assembly.

“This is due to the two senators and two members of the House of Representatives who have been nominated as ministers by the president.”

The poster announcing the bid of Baba to replace Gaidam in the Senate was sighted by The Eagle Online on Monday.

He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2023.Baba was replaced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 19, 2023 with Olukayode Egbetokun in acting capacity, effectively ending his career in the Nigeria Police Force.