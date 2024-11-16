Poll: APC Campaign Council D-G commends peaceful conduct

Dr Abiola Makinde, the Director General of the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election, has commended the conduct of the election.

Makinde, a House of Representatives member, representing Ondo East/ Ondo West Federal Constituency, who voted at Yaba Ward 7, Polling Unit 10, Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, said that voters had also comported themselves very well.

He said that there was a great improvement in the electoral process in the country.

Makinde stated that he had confidence that APC candidate, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would be victorious at the end of the exercise.

“Those who are yet to cast their votes should come and vote considering the peaceful atmosphere and conduct of the election,” he said.

The D-G added that people should have confidence in the system, so that the state and the country could be better

