Agboola expresses displeasure at conduct of election

Agboola Ajayi, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Ondo State Governorship Election, has expressed displeasure at the conduct of the election in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajayi was accredited and cast his vote at 10:45 a.m., at Unit 4, Ward 2 Idumado in Kiribo. Ese-Odo LGA.

The PDP governorship candidate and a former deputy governor said that it took more than 10 minutes for the INEC BVAS to capture him.

“The system is not perfect and there are lots of complaints here and there.

“If INEC cannot successfully organise an election in just one state, then you must know that we are running into anarchy.

“I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC, on the part of the Resident Electoral Commission (REC).

“And we have said it severally that we don’t trust Barrister Oluwatoyin Babalola (REC). That this woman cannot be fair.

“The system is compromised and we have series of calls made by everybody. People are complaining of vote buying, BVAS problem. It is a very shameful exercise,” he said.

Agboola also called for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman,

“And I think people should call on the INEC chairman to resign if he cannot do the job. He should just resign.

“It is totally compromised. This is sad and Nigerians are not happy. Here, it is peaceful to some extent,” he said.

Post Views: 25