President Tinubu to host Indian Prime Minister in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will host the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that Prime Minister Modi will arrive on Saturday.

Onanuga said his visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr. Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

He said President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

According to him, both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.

