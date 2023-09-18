Political office holders not overpaid, some CBN, NNPC staff earn more than Ministers — RMAFC

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Muhammed Shehu, says that political office holders in Nigeria do not earn outrageous emoluments as speculated by Nigerians.

The RMAFC boss made the announcement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Nigerians recently condemned reports on a proposed 114 percent increase in salaries of political office holders by the commission, amid what they described as biting economic hardships in the country.

Shehu described information about the salary increase as not true.

He, however, said that it was the constitutional responsibility of RMAFC to determine and review the salaries of executive, legislative and judicial officers.

He said that their salaries were last reviewed in 2007.

He said: “From 2008 till date there had not been any single review.

“Last year, some individuals took the Federal Government to court.

“These were some activists concerned about the salaries of judicial officers.

“In the court, the judge ruled that a judge should be paid about N10 million a month.

“That was the court ruling.”

Shehu said that the commission would not contemplate the speculated increase now, considering the prevailing economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

He added: “We are Nigerians.

“We are not going to start talking about reviewing salaries of political office holders now because of the challenges that the government is facing.

“As a commission, we are going to do our work, but we are not going to say we will do it now.

“We will do it when the climate is right and then we will take it forward to the stakeholders for them to decide on what to do.

“I want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians.

“It is not true that people are getting jumbo salaries.

“The monthly salary of Mr. President is less than N1.5 million.

“That of a minister is not even up to N1 million.

“I know of an average CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) worker that is not even a Director, who earns more than a Minister.

“People in NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum corporation), NCC (Nigeria Communications Commission), ports authority earn huge salaries.

“What is the salary of a governor? What is the salary of a legislator?”

The Chairman said what people considered as outrageous earnings by lawmakers were statutory office running costs, which should, ordinarily, be managed centrally by the National Assembly Service Commission.

Shehu said: “I know some people will say members of the National Assembly get up to N10 million or N11 million monthly.

“Those are not salaries.

“They are like operating cost of running their offices, which in other societies the legislator does not have to see because there is a structure.

“Once you get elected, you make that structure from your constituency office to computers to logistics to the size of your constituency.

“Wherever you have constituency office, the workers you hire, it is the National Assembly Service commission that is supposed to take care of that.

“But the Nigerian system allows the legislator to be given a certain amount and then he deals with that and retires the receipts.”