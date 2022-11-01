Police take in all Davido’s domestic staff over son’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that all the domestic staff of Davido are in custody following the death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

This spolesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.

Hundeyin said: “Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened.

“I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”





