Uduaghan to DSS, others on terrorism: Invite Gov. Yahaya Bello too

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kogi Central Senatorial District for the 2023 polls, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has told operatives of the Department of State Services and others that she was ready to be questioned over allegations of sponsoring terrorism in Kogi State.

The candidate, however, said the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, must also be questioned by the security agencies.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who said she was ready to surrender herself for questioning, called for the questioning of Bello at the same time, adding that she would sponsor a live broadcast of the interrogation.

The lawyer and businesswoman spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday night over the call by the Kogi State Government for her to be questioned by the DSS and others on rising terrorism in the state.

She said the major problem Bello had with her was over the defection of one Safiu from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP.

She said Safiu had been working with the governor all the while but he was infuriated that the he dumped APC for PDP.

She said in 2019, the narrative against her was that she was single, but now that she got married to a gentle man from Delta State, her state government was worried that she would win and was deploying all forms of conspiracy against her that she was importing terrorists form other states to destablise Kogi State.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “I will like that the DSS invite me for questioning and they must also invite Yahaya Bello.

“And I will want the interrogation by the DSS (for both of us) to be televised.

“I don’t mind supplying the network for Channels, Arise, AIT and other stations interested.

“It is time for Nigerians to know the truth.

“All of this (allegation) is political and Yahaya Bello knows he’s going to lose.

“His government is going to lose.”