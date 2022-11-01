Celebrities mourn Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi

Some Nigerians entertainers have reacted to the death of singer, Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that the incident occurred on Monday, October 31.

Ifeanyi died after drowning at his father’s Banana Island home.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reacting to news of Ifeanyi’s death, comedian AY Makun wrote;

“The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic, this hit me so bad.”

Instagram comedian, Lasisi Elenu wrote;

“Father heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time oh Lord.”

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, who went live on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning also said;

“When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden.

I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Actress, Eniola Badmus shared an Instagram post of a heartbreak emoji on a black background, with the caption “But why.” However, she later deleted the post.





