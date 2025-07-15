‘My Mother is a Witch’ grosses N100m at box office

“My Mother is a Witch,” a movie starring Mercy Aigbe and Efe Irele, has made N100 million since its debut at the box office.
FilmOne Entertainment, the distributing company of “My mother is a Witch”, disclosed the development to the film viewing public on its Instagram page.
The entertainment company revealed that the movie was a box office success in spite of other competitors.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that “My Mother is a Witch” tells a story about a fashion editor, who returns from London to her Nigerian roots in Benin, Edo State, only to face lingering childhood wounds tied to her mother.