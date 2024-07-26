Police rescue 10 pregnant ladies, arrest attempted killer

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, said the Command under his watch has rescued 10 pregnant ladies from suspected traffickers and also arrested an attempted killer in the State.

The Commissioner of Police made this announcement during the parade of suspected criminals in the state.

He explained that on July 15, 2024 at about 4:30pm, based on actionable intelligence, 56-year-old Eunice Eze was arrested for running a baby factory at World Bank Estate in Owerri, Imo State.

Ayilara said: “The suspect specialises in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom State through her agent Ability Henry Tom.

“Ten pregnant women were rescued.”

He also said that on July 5, 2024 at about 10:30pm, the Command received a distress call from a tricycle rider that he was attacked by armed robbers along Four Lane by Sylvanus Okon Street, Uyo.

Operatives of the Command rushed to the scene and recovered the snatched tricycle, while the hoodlums took to their heels.

However, upon the trail of the suspects, one Wisdom Jacob Udom and Timothy Edem Ekpenyong were arrested.

Both suspects allegedly confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.

A motorcycle and machetes used for their modus operandi were recovered.

