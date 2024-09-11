Police react to alleged insensitivity to Imo student abductions, announce arrests

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed alleged claims of insensitivity to the abduction of students in Imo State.

The Force, in a statement signed by its spokesman, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, highlighted that the Imo State Command has achieved significant milestones, particularly in combating kidnapping.

According to the statement, five suspects linked to kidnappings in Obinze, Avu, and Ihiagwa, have been arrested, adding that a kidnapped victim was rescued.

The suspects, identified as Umaru Usman, Tukur Yau, Musbau Sabo, Abdul Ibrahim, and Jubrin Idris, were arrested on August 21, 2024, in Avu, Imo State.

Furthermore, the police announced the arrest of Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State, who was caught attempting to rob two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri.

A locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torchlights were recovered from the suspect.

“The Nigeria Police reassured citizens of its commitment to combating heinous crimes and bolstering security measures.

“Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, emphasized the implementation of proactive and reactive measures to address these crimes,” the statement added.

