Police probe invasion of ex-Super Falcon’s kiddies football academy

The Anambra State Police Command has promised to investigate the invasion of the Kiddies Football Academy, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area by personnel attached to the Command’s Anti Cult Unit annex, Ukpo on October 9.

The Academy is owned by Maureen Madu, ex-Super Falcons Strikerm with over 100 appearances for Nigeria at the Olympics, World Cup and Nations’ Cup.

Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, disclosed this on Wednesday after Madu visited the command with some of the injured players to make an official report.

Ikenga, a Superintendent of Police, said the Police Command had taken note of media reports of the alleged arrest and human rights violations by some operatives of the State Police Command, investigated and had moved to resolve the conflict.

According to him, the Anambra State Police Command is very concerned about the incident especially as it concerns human rights violations as alleged.

He said: “We invited the ex-international player and members of her team to get the facts straight.

“It is pertinent to note that after the necessary interview with the victims, it was discovered that the incident happened a few months ago and there have been ongoing efforts to resolve the case between the parties concerned.

“The alleged Police unprofessional conduct by the Ex-Falcon footballer shall however be looked into.”

The police sued for calm to all and pledged its commitment and accountability to strengthening relationships with the members of the public.

Recall that Madu had alleged that personnel suspected to be operatives of Anti Cult Unit Ukpo invaded her academy, beat up players, smashed and seized their phones before taking her away in handcuffs.

She said a man registered his daughter in her academy for summer coaching leveled allegations of Armed Gangsterism, Attempted, Child Trafficking and Threat to Life against her in a bid to evade his indebtedness.

She said: “All I want is justice.

“This man who left his daughter with me for four months should prove his case or damages with apology.

“The police should exonerate itself by ensuring that those who invaded my academy and humiliated me and my players without investigation are made to face the consequences of their unprofessional conduct.”

