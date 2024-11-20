Reps to sanction five polytechnics for ignoring budget review invite

The House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Other Higher Technical Education has threatened to sanction five federal polytechnics for failing to honour its invitation to present their budget performance reports.

Rep. Fuad Laguda, Chairman of the Committee, said this after the committee’s planned meeting with the institutions failed to take place.

He said in spite of inviting the management teams of the five federal polytechnics, none attended the meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Laguda said: “The institutions are Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State; Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State; Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State; Federal Polytechnic, Akanu Ibiam, Ebonyi State; and Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State.

“This is the first time we have witnessed such regrettable behaviour from any polytechnic in Nigeria.”

He explained that the committee had previously engaged with other institutions across the country, including physical visits to campuses and meetings at the National Assembly for those unable to host the committee.

“It is shocking that these schools from the South East have outrightly refused to honour the invitation of the National Assembly,” he added.

Laguda further criticised the behaviour of the sole representative from the Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, who arrived alone and without any supporting documents.

He said: “The meeting was scheduled for 12 o’clock, and after waiting for an hour and a half, the rector of the Federal Polytechnic in Abia State strolled in single-handedly, claiming to be attending a meeting with us, yet came completely unprepared.”

He emphasised that the committee would invoke relevant laws empowering the National Assembly to address the situation.

He added: “We have engaged with other federal polytechnics across various regions, including the North West, South West, North Central, and North East, both at their campuses and at the National Assembly when necessary.

“It is unacceptable for these institutions to disregard the same process.”

Laguda reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to ensuring accountability and adherence to due process, stating that appropriate actions would be taken against the defaulting polytechnics in due course.

