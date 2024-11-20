Report: 209 died, 99 injured in Jigawa tanker explosion

Hafizu Inuwa, the Chairman of the Jigawa Tanker Explosion Investigation Panel, has said that 209 lives were lost and 99 others injured in the accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on October 14, 2024, a fuel tanker exploded in Majiya town killing many and injuring several others.

Sequel to this, Governor Umar Namadi constituted a 25-member investigative panel to unravel the causes of the accident and recommend measures to avert future occurrences.

Inuwa said this during the presentation of the committee’s report to the governor on Wednesday in Dutse.

He said the accident claimed 209 lives, 38 injured persons were still on hospital admission and 61 others discharged, while 167 families were affected.

He said: “It was further discovered that the inferno resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira.”

Inuwa attributed the accident to a number of factors, including damaged speed-breaker and potholes located near the scene.

He said the committee also identified night driving and speeding as contributory factors to the inferno.

He saidL “The inferno was possibly ignited by combined factors, including but not limited to friction of metallic containers with hard surface or other containers, as victims were scooping the spilled fuel.”

The committee, he said, recommended regular inspection and enforcement of safety protocols by petroleum transporters and other articulated vehicles.

Others include upgrade of emergency response centres, establishment of trauma and burns units in health facilities, as well as establishment of a road traffic control agency.

“Where the victims or their relatives are seemingly old and vulnerable, government should provide them with social protection and enroll the most vulnerable victims and their relatives into the Danmodi Care Programme,” he said.

The chairman further lauded the state government for its empathy, moral and psychological support to the affected community as well as the timely response to the disaster.

Responding, Namadi promised to implement the recommendations of the committee to ensure safety and welfare of the citizens.

