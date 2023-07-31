Police present N13.3m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

828 828

The Kebbi Commissioner of Police, Samuel Titus-Musa, has presented cheques to the tune of N13.3 million to families of police officers who died in active service.

Titus-Musa presented the cheques in Birnin Kebbi Monday on behalf of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“I welcome you to the Kebbi State Police Command to witness the presentation of I-GP Family Welfare Insurance and Group Personal Accident Scheme cheques worth N13, 300,000, to 24 families of police officers, who lost their lives in active service of their fatherland,” he said.

Titus-Musa said that Egbetokun was determined to improve the welfare of members of the force.

He said that the gesture was not only aimed at supporting and encouraging the families of the deceased police officers, but to boost the morale of the serving ones to fight crimes and criminality.

He said that improved welfare of officers and their families was paramount to the force.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

The police boss prayed that the souls of the departed officers should rest in peace.

He also prayed to God to give their families the fortitude to bear their death.

Yusuf Danlami, who spoke on behalf of all the beneficiaries, thanked the police authorities for the gesture.