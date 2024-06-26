Police launch manhunt for officer over alleged N810,000 extortion

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified officer, who allegedly extorted the sum of N810,000 from one of his victims.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.
According to Ikenga, the command is aware of the information on X of the alleged extortion of the sum of N810,000 by a yet-to-be-identified officer of the command.
He said: “We have initiated steps to identify the alleged officer; information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander, Onitsha, for necessary actions.
“The command also wishes to invite the victim to its Headquarters in Awka to get information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process.”