Police detonate explosive device at UNIMAID entrance

The Police Command in Borno State said it has successfully diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed that the detonation was done on Monday.

Daso made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He narrated that at about 9.00a.m., on Monday, December 4, a suspicious device was noticed near the main gate of the institution.

Daso said that the Command swiftly deployed men of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team to the scene, who confirmed that the device was a fabricated Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“In swift response, the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) swung into action and successfully diffused the IED, without loss of lives or property,” he said.

Daso said that the Command also sanitised the general area to ensure it was safe.

He added that the Command had started an investigation to uncover the perpetrators and their motive.

The police spokesman urged residents in the state to report any suspicious objects or persons to the nearest security outfit to them to avert loss of lives and assets.