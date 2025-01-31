Police detain 41 suspects for kidnapping, homicide, rape in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command, on Friday said it has taken into its custody 12 suspected kidnappers and 29 others for various offences committed in January, 2025.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed-Jauro made this known at a news conference on the achievements of the command on Friday in Lafia.

He further gave a breakdown of the suspects arrested, including twelve suspected kidnappers; eight suspects for homicide; six suspects for armed robbery; twelve suspects for cultism; two suspects for rape; and one suspect for drug peddling.

The CP added that some of the arrests were made based on the tips they received from the public.

“On January18, the police received information that one Billy Maikasuwa from Moroa Village, Akwanga LGA, had been kidnapped and taken to an unknown location.

”In response, police operatives from the Gudi Division launched a manhunt for the criminals.

“The suspects were traced to a forest in Angwan Sao Village, Moroa, Akwanga, where the victim was rescued unharmed.

”Two other suspects, Ibrahim Samaila, 20, and Abdullahi Ilu, 19, were arrested, while others escaped.

”A follow up investigation led to the arrest of Emmanuel Michael, 28, in connection with the crime,” he said.

Mohammed-Jauro mentioned the case of a seven-year-old girl who was raped by one Yusuf Mamuda raped in the Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

He narrated that a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father, Usman Mohammed, where he lamented that his daughter was raped by Mamuda.

The police commissioner further explained that upon receipt of the information, the suspect was trailed and arrested by officers of the command in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said that the command also arrested five member of an illegal group under the name Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who allegedly tortured a 20-year-old man to death on allegation of theft and dumped the remains in Laminga Village, Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“A follow up investigation led to the arrest of one Biliyaminu Isa, Mathias A Yamusa, Abdullaheizeez Nura, Umar Musa and Imran Hussain, all males of Keffi.

”They claimed the victim was caught stealing and was lynched, he later died in their custody and they dumped his remains at Laminga, to cover up their tracks,” he added.

The CP noted that all suspects have confessed to the crime.

He listed items recovered as exhibits to include two firearms, nine motorcycles and two rounds of live ammunition.

“As we continue to fight against crime in our communities, we assure the public that the police command is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“We will continue to uphold the law and pursue justice for all victims of crime,” the Commissioner of Police added.

