Police confirm one dead, many injured in Enugu rival group clash

The Police Command in Enugu has confirmed one person dead and many injured in a rival groups clash in Aku Community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu, the capital city and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday.

Ndukwe stated that rival groups clashed when the community was celebrating its Odo Masquerade Festival at about 4pm Monday.

READ ALSO:

He added that the incident led to the shooting to death of one male victim, while many others, including police operatives deployed to restore normalcy in the area, sustained injuries.

He said that one male suspect had been arrested and a firearm recovered from him in connection with the clash.

“Normalcy has been restored in the community and the Commissioner of Police (CP) has ordered the deployment of more police operatives in the community.

“The CP also ordered for an investigation into the case and bringing the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the State’s Commissioner of Police advised the residents of the area to be law-abiding and cooperate with the police to bring lasting peace to the community.