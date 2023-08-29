Osun begins palliative distribution with 10 local governments

Osun State Government will tomorrow begin the distribution of the first batch of rice palliatives totalling 6,300 bags on a local government basis.

This was the conclusion of the Palliative Distribution Committee at its meeting held at the State Secretariat, on Tuesday.

The state government Palliative Distribution Committee which comprises representatives of different labour unions, civil Society Organisations, market women, religious groups, ALGON and pensioners among others, met at the Media Briefing Room inside Governor’s Office, Abere.

The agenda of the meeting was to design and relay the template for the distribution of the first batch of the palliative which is 6,300 50kg bags of rice.

After deliberations, the committee agreed that the rice distributions should commence on Wednesday, 30th of August with 10 local government areas as the first set.

The 10 local government areas expected to receive their palliative on Wednesday are Atakunmosa East and West, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Boluwaduro, Boripe, Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Local Governments.

On Thursday, it will be the turn of Ife Central, Ifedayo, Ifẹ East, Ifelodun, Ifẹ North, Ifẹ South, Ila, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, and Irepodun Local governments.

On Friday, Irewole, Isokan, Iwo, Obokun, Odo-otin, Ola-Oluwa, Olorunda, Oriade, Orolu, Osogbo and Area Office – Modakeke.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Dr. Bashiru Salami, the coordinating ministry for palliatives distribution, added that the state government will still roll out its own palliatives after the distribution of the federal government rice palliatives.