Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue colleague, community leader

Police in Ebonyi have rescued an Inspector of Police attached to the Police Detective College, Enugu and the village Chairman of Ngwogwo, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi from kidnappers.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said in Abakaliki Tuesday that the duo was abducted Sunday, August 27, but rescued unhurt while three of the abductors were arrested unharmed.

“Police operatives swung into action upon receipt of an actionable intelligence report and the hideout of the hoodlums situated between Amata Ishiagu in Ebonyi and Lokpanta in Abia was raided.

“The hoodlums opened fire on sighting the police operatives but were subdued by the superior firepower of the police.

“During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while three of his gang members were arrested unharmed,’’ she stated.

Onovwakpoyeya added that items recovered from the gang included: two AK 47 rifles, one double-barrelled gun, 45 AK 47 live ammunition and 70 live cartridges.