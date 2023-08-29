Bayern set to hijack Ndidi deal

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly aiming to hijack Nottingham Forest’s proposed deal for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.



The Nigeria international has been expected to depart the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship and was believed to be on the verge of moving to the City Ground.



However, according to Football Insider, Bayern could throw a late spanner into the works, as Thomas Tuchel’s side have also shortlisted Ndidi as a potential midfield target.

The Bavarians are thought to be searching far and wide for a defensive midfielder before Friday’s transfer deadline, and Ndidi would be a cheaper alternative to Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.



The report stated that Forest may not be able to compete with Bayern’s financial muscle, although Leicester only have Ndidi under contract until 2024 and therefore cannot demand an extortionate fee.



The 26-year-old boasts 12 goals and 12 assists in 242 matches for Leicester since joining from Genk in 2017, and he has already played five times for Enzo Maresca’s side this season.