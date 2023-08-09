Police begin manhunt for suspects who burnt lawmaker, traditional ruler’s houses in Imo

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mohammed Barde, said manhunt for the arsonists who burnt down the residences of Jerry Alagboso and Chief Ezekiel Nwokedi has begun.

Alagboso is a former House of Representatives while Nwokedi is an Eze-elect, both from Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ASP Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday in Owerri, the State.

“The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly acts in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonists.

“More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Okoye said.

It was gathered that some hoodlums had attacked the Isu Ihittenasa residence of Alagboso in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo on Monday night.

The hoodlums reportedly looted and catered away valuables worth millions of naira before setting the house ablaze.

NAN reports that Alagboso, a former People Democratic Party (PDP) member, represented Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2023.

He was however, received into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by Gov. Hope Uzodimma about three weeks ago at the Government House, Owerri before the unfortunate attack.

Also, the house of an Eze-elect of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa also in Orsu LGA , Chief Ezekiel Nwokedi was razed down by hoodlums last Saturday night.

Similarly, the hoodlums looted valuables worth millions of naira before setting the mansion ablaze.

It was gathered that the incident frightened the villagers who then took shelter in the forest while the attack raged on for hours.