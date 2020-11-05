Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have begun a manhunt for suspected cultists in the state following reports that they are planning to unleash terror over the weekend, The Eagle Online is reporting

According to available information available to The Eagle Online, some of the cult groups are planning a reprisal over the killing of their members.

The battle ground for the clash has been identified as Ikorodu.

Areas suspected to be the targets of the cultists include major bus stops around Agric, Ogolonto, Aga, Solomade, Odogunyan and Garage.

The report said major bars and drinking joints may be targeted too.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development to The Eagle Online, said operatives have been deployed to strategic places around Ikorodu.

Adejobi added: “And we are after the leaders of the group.

“Some of them were arrested on Wednesday.

“And we will arrest more.”