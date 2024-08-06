Police arraign seven over alleged public peace disturbance

The police on Tuesday arraigned seven men before a Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja, for allegedly disturbing public peace.

The defendants, Abdullahi Adamu, Abubakar Habibu, Umar Faruk, Gaddafi Sanusi, Aminu Salihu, Yari Bello, and Yunusa Musa are of different addresses.

They were all charged with joint acts, unlawful assembly and inciting disturbance of public peace.

The prosecuting counsel, S. O. Osho, told the court that the defendants had, on Thursday, allegedly conspired and gathered at Mpape Area of Abuja, blocking roads and breaching public peace.

Osho said their actions prevented innocent citizens from going about their lawful businesses, which warranted their arrest by a team of policemen on patrol.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 152 and 114 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying they were not part of the hunger protest.

Also Read:

The trial judge, M. A. Saddeeq, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N5,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He, subsequently, adjourned the case until August 29 for trial.

Post Views: 2