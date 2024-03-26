Police arraign man, 44, over alleged assault

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 44-year-old man, Christopher Gbaka at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on one count of assault.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 6, at Hycent Street, Abule-Ado, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly assaulted Florence Gbaka, by beating and inflicting injuries on her right leg which caused her bodily injury.

“The offence contravened Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, T.A Popoola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000, each with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola adjourned the case until April 17, for mention.