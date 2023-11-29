Police apprehend three over alleged raping of Polytechnic students

The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested three persons in connection with the alleged robbery and rape of some students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, living at Ode Remo and Ipara in the Remo North Local Government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

Odutola listed those arrested as Taiwo Oredoyin, Taiwo Kuti and Folorunsho Saheed.

She said: “The Ogun State Police Command has made significant progress in apprehending suspected armed robbers and recovering firearms and ammunition from three armed men who have invaded Ode Remo and Ipara, raped female students, and continued terrorising the tertiary institutions within that area.

“The suspects at first denied it, but a victim of their last robbery operation identified one out of the three-man gang of young men, terrifying Gateway Polytechnic.

“Following a security summit organized by the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, in response to recent shooting incidents at Gateway Polytechnic, a proactive operation was conducted based on intelligence.

“On November 27, 2023, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, implemented a stop-and-search operation in the Ode Remo and Ipara areas. During the operation, a gang of three suspected armed young men were intercepted on a motorcycle.

“The suspects attempted to evade arrest by resorting to violent means to escape but were eventually apprehended.

“The suspects arrested have been profiled as Taiwo Oredoyin ‘M’ (27 years old), Taiwo Kuti ‘M’ (35 years old), and Folorunsho Saheed ‘M’ (36 years old), all belonging to Isara town in Ogun State. Upon conducting a search on them, police officers discovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges, as well as two Samsung phones, in their possessions.

“The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as part of the preliminary investigation. Upon completion of this phase, they will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a more in-depth and discreet investigation.”