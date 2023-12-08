Polaris Bank pledges all round support for Ogun State

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s leading digital retail bank, has pledged to support the development of high-impact sectors, including road infrastructure, housing, education, healthcare and agro processing in Ogun State.

The Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Adekunle Sonola, stated this while speaking with journalists.

This was after he led the Bank’s management team on a courtesy visit to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Recognising the notable achievements of the state administration in infrastructure, education and agro-processing, Sonola emphasised Polaris Bank’s willingness to provide support, particularly in financing, to expedite socio-economic development.

The meeting focused on various collaborative opportunities in infrastructure, housing, healthcare, education and agriculture, showcasing the bank’s commitment to complement the government’s efforts in delivering services to the people of Ogun State.

Expressing readiness to offer counterpart funding support, Sonola highlighted Polaris Bank’s innovative products such as the e-hospital platform, deployed in 11 states, enhancing revenue collection through technology.

Describing Ogun State as one of Nigeria’s most progressive states with robust infrastructure, he commended the state’s conducive business environment.

He said: “Governor Abiodun is running one of the most progressive states in the country with a lot of laudable objectives and achievements in the last four years.

“As Bankers to the community, we are here to show our support and to also see for ourselves the achievements on ground, as well as offer our services for the progress and development of the state.”

The Polaris Bank CEO noted that the management identified opportunities and areas of collaboration with the Ogun State Government, assuring that in a few months, the people would begin to see the delivery of the projects agreed on at the meeting,

ALSO READ:

African U-17 Volleyball : Egypt beat Nigeria to lift trophy

IPOB: Police arrest 15 suspected terrorists in Imo

Jimmy Enyeh wins National Media Community Award

He stated that the meeting with Governor Abiodun centred on a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, housing delivery, healthcare improvement programmes, education, agriculture and other sectors that the bank could be of assistance, as well as the complementary relationship to deliver services to the people.

He said further that Polaris Bank has a long-term presence in the state, including having one of the vibrant and modern bank branches in the state capital, and affirmed that the people of the state would continue to enjoy robust personal banking experience at all times.

Sonola called on investors to take advantage of the enormous potential and the conducive business environment provided by the state government to open their businesses in the Gateway State.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards and as a digital-forward Bank dedicated to forging a customer-focused future through innovative partnership that reshape both businesses and communities.