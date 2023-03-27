PlateauDecides: APC speaks on challenging PDP victory

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, said the party has enough evidence to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) in the last governorship election in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate, Caleb Mutfwang, was declared winner of March 18 governorship election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bature urged party supporters in Jos Monday to remain calm and law-abiding as “APC would follow up the processes of reclaiming the mandate”.

The Chairman said that the March 18 governorship election left much to be desired on the political landscape of the state.

He said that the party had already begun all necessary actions towards addressing the allegedly discrepancies in the areas identified.

“We urge all our teeming supporters to remain calm, resilient, steadfast, peaceful and law-abiding,” he said.

But the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, John Akans, who reacted to the allegations, said that his party had nothing to hide and was ready to meet APC at the tribunal.

According to him, the result of the election is the true reflection of the wishes of the majority of Plateau.

He claimed that PDP also had evidences to challenge the votes scored by the APC in Kanam, Kanke and Shendam local governments