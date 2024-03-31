Plateau United male, female teams win 2024 Plateau FA Cup

Plateau United male and female football teams defeated Mighty Jets International male and female football teams to clinch the 2024 Plateau Football Association cups.

The Plateau United Queens trashed Mighty Jets International Mata 4-1 in an early kickoff encounter on Saturday.

The spirited Mighty Jets male team was unsuccessful in their attempt to avoid a repeat of what happened to their girls.

Plateau United took the lead in the keenly contested encounter in the 79th minute when Izuchukwu Chimezie converted a spot kick.

Mighty Jet restored parity in the 80th minute through a well-taken penalty by Alkassim Muhammed.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as it ended 1-1.

United, however, carried the day 3-1 through penalties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the matches were watched by many football fans, including Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

NAN reports that the governor, who took the kick-off the male teams’ match, did not speak to newsmen after the match.