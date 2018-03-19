Plateau attacks: JNI wants aerial surveillance on flash points

As more Plateau rural communities come under attacks, the Jamaatul Nasirul Islam, has emphasised the need for more aerial surveillance on flash points.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that several rural communities in Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments of Plateau had come under attacks by gunmen in the last two months.

According to the spokesman of the Police Command in Plateau, Terna Tyopev, several people have been killed by the invaders that burnt various villages and looted food, livestock and other property.

Reacting to the violence in a statement in Kaduna on Monday, the JNI, through its Secretary-General, Dr. Kalid Aliyu, advised the federal and Plateau governments to pay special attention to the affected areas so as to avoid a recurrence.

Describing the attacks as “shocking and embarrassing”, he said that the premeditated killings of innocent Nigerians and destruction of properties in rural communities in Plateau should not be allowed to continue.

Aliyu said: “From what we have heard, the destruction has been very massive with many people and livestock killed, while 150 houses have been burnt. This is very disheartening.

“We have also heard that many people have been displaced from their ancestral homes and left on the streets. The JNI condemns this heinous crime in very strong terms.”

The religious group challenged the Plateau and federal governments, as well as security agencies, to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties, noting that human lives were sacred and deserved respect.

The JNI advised security agencies against the temptation to take sides in the violence.

It said: “The security agencies should never take sides with any of the warring parties. The rules of engagement must remain their watchword.”

The JNI called for urgent proactive measures toward resolving communal disputes, urging community leaders to be vigilant so as to fish out trouble makers in their midst.

It emphasised the need for Nigerians to accept each other and live peacefully, and pleaded with government to provide relief materials to victims of the attacks.