Plans underway to return  Emir Bayero to Palace — Ganduje’s ex-Commissioner

Muazu Magaji, Commissioner of Works in the administration of ex-GovernorAbdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said plans are underway to return the dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, to the palace.

While signing the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law on Thursday, Governor Abba Yusuf gave the sacked Emirs 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

While the other Emirs: Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero (Bichi), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano), Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye) and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), complied with the directive, Bayero (Kano), returned to the ancient city on Saturday.

The aircraft which conveyed the monarch touched down at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 4:30am.

He was immediately thronged by his supporters, who were chanting a verse from Surah Al-Fatihah in the Holy Quoran.

Also Read:

“You (alone) we worship, and you (alone) we ask for help (for each and everything).”

While some others were saying, “God the Almighty will kill your enemies.”

He later observed Subhi (dawn prayer) at the airport after which he made his way to the mini-palace at Nassarawa.

Responding to the action of Ado Bayero, Governor Yusuf ordered his immediate arrest, saying he was creating tension in the state.

But the police said they would obey the order of the court which restrained the governor from reinstating Sanusi.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Magaji said Ado Bayero would retake the palace currently being occupied by Sanusi.

“Now the emir’s flag has been mounted on his car. We are making preparations to take the Emir to the palace,” he wrote.