Photos: Desmond Elliott, wife celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliott, is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Victoria.

They got married in 2003 and have since been blessed with four children.

Desmond declared his love for his wife, Victoria on his Instagram page, saying: ”20 years have passed, and I love you more and more with each passing day. We’ve gone through the mills, difficult times, and suffering. We are going through happy feelings, experiences, and thrills.

Also Read:

“What’s most encouraging is that we’re doing it…TOGETHER. Thank you for putting up with this somewhat obstinate individual. Thank you for being there to cry on, rest on, and sleep on. Thank you for being my wife, friend, and partner. Thank you for being BABAMAI. I love(d)you then. I love you now. I love you tomorrow. Yours Dezinbong.”