Photo emerges as Governor prostrates for Afe Babalola at public function

828 828

A photograph has emerged of the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, prostrating in full for elder statesman and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Chief Afe Babalola.

The event where the Governor prostrated was at the 60th anniversary of Babalola’s legal practice at ABUAD.

The photograph was shared by a social media user who simply identified himself as: WhiteManfarm.

Accompanying the photograph shared by WhiteManfarm in the early hours of Sunday were the words: “Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State prostrated for Chief Afe Babalola in his University at public event.

“He is not begging for a second term, but Omoluabi ni BIODUN ABAYOMI OYEBANJI the Governor of EKITI State.

“Well, whatever or anyhow you might view it, all I know is that the man is a real EKITI man.

“Baba AFE BABALOLA will not forget this.

“Apart from the fact that Baba is the highest tax payers and the highest employers of labour in Ekiti, he is among our aged!

“Professionally BABA is 60th!

“This is all what BABA needs (respect and recognition) 70% of real EKITI in the blood.

“And it takes BAO nothing to do it and move on!

“May Almighty God bless you, reward you and give you more knowledge and understanding to move EKITI forward!

“As at today, you are still the most popular Governor!

“Kare ooo OMO ASE BIOTIBI!

“Happy Sunday to you all:👍.”

While Governor Oyebanji was born on December 21, 1967 and turns 56 this year, Babalola will celebrate his 94th birthday on October 30.