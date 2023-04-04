Peter Obi: We don’t track, leak telephone calls — NBC

The Nigerian Communications Commission has said that it does not track or leak the telephone conversations of people.

The commission said this in a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Reuben Muoka, on Tuesday.

The statement came two days after Valentine Obienyem, the Media Aide to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 poll in Nigeria, alleged that the NCC has been tracking the telephone conversation of the former two-term Anambra State Governor in the last three years.

Reacting, Muoka, who statement did not name anyone, said: “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone ‘tracking’ and ‘leakage’ made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications:

“i. The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“ii. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot ‘track’ nor ‘leak’ telephone conversations of anyone.

“iii. The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“iv. The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”