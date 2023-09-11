PEPC: PDP faults Tinubu’s legal team reaction to ruling CPC header inscription

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) explanation on the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) header inscription on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement.

The party stated this in a statement issued Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Ologunagba said that the PDP had meticulously examined the inscription of the header of TPLT on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of Wednesday’s judgement.

He said that the admission of the Tinubu Legal Team (TLT) that it scanned and watermarked its copy of the judgement with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ was self-indicting.

“The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgement smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.



“The PDP and indeed the majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the TPLT,” he said.