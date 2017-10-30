Peace Corps boss calls for patience with Buhari

The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, has called on Nigerian youths to be a little patient with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akoh said the transformation being expected by Nigerians would not happen in a day, adding that it takes a lot of time, planning and reformation to be able to stabilise and implement the blueprint of the new era.

Speaking in Abuja at the empowerment seminar organised by YOURTIMEPAYS Nigeria Integrated Services, Akoh expressed confidence that the government of President Buhari would deliver on its promise to empower Nigerian youths.

He, however, urged the youths to believe in the government of the day and give it a little more time to deliver on its promises.

Akoh said: “Every reform or social change is initially accompanied with hardships, and that is exactly what the country is passing through today.

“I believe, with the support of well meaning Nigerians, especially the youths, we shall surely get out of the situation.

“The greatest challenge we are having in this country today, which is not only applicable to the leadership, any new idea, invention or initiative, people will read different meanings to it . Perhaps, it is because of our long suffering.”

Akoh, who was the Guest Speaker at the function, observed: “No matter how laudable a project is, expect that people would politicise it and attach different meanings to it.”

Akoh said Nigeria was making “radical departure from the ugly trend in the past where wealth was developing wings and flying in the streets.

“Now, people have to work hard to make money.”

This development, according to Akoh, was a healthy one for Nigerians and the government, stressing that President Buhari would eventually give the youth reasons to believe in themselves and the country.

On the recently passed Bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Peace Corps, the Commandant expressed optimism that the President would sign the Bill, even as he said it had not been formally presented to Buhari for assent.

While corroborating the Commandant, the President of National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said the over 43 million Nigerian Students would stand by any initiative geared towards empowerment of the youths.

Obasi said NANS was 100 per cent in support of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, YOURTIMEPAYS empowerment initiative and other organisations working for the upliftment of Nigerian Students and youths.

Highlights of the event, among other things, was the presentation of brand new Hyundai car to Akoh by the CEO of YOURTIMEPAYS Initiative, Kerry Sholaye Kenu, for his numerous empowerment programmes for Nigerian youths.