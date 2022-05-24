PDP primaries: Sen. Akinyelure loses bid to return to Senate

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP-Ondo Central) on Monday lost his bid to return to the Senate.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition lost the Peoples Democratic Party ticket.

He lost in the primaries to his opponent, Ifedayo Adedipe, by 82 votes to 58 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Bekekhimi Idiarhi, while announcing the results in Akure, said Adedipe had 82 votes, Akinyelure polled 56 votes, while Clement Faboyede scored 57 votes.

Idiarhi said two votes were voided from a total of 199 votes.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission supervised the exercise, which was peaceful, amidst tight security.

Speaking with newsmen, Adedipe appreciated the delegates and leadership of the party for ensuring a free and fair election.

He urged other contestants to see his emergence as victory for all of them, acknowledging that the task ahead was huge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akinyelure is a two-term senator.