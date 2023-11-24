PDP, Labour Party will die within three years — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the opposition parties in Nigeria: Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, are on the verge of collapsing if they don’t make moves to rescue themselves.

The man of God spoke in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available on Friday.

Primate Ayodele described the current state of the opposition as a coma, while stating that they will cease to exist within three years if they don’t merge.

He explained that the only way they can be saved from an impending death is a merger or else both parties will continue to lose relevance on the political scene of the country.

He disclosed that both parties will go into oblivion before the next election unless they come together.

Ayodele said: “PDP and Labour Party are already in ‘coma’, they will be ‘buried’ in three years time if they don’t merge.

“There are forces troubling them but they have not seen it.

“They need to fight it spiritually before fighting it politically.

“The only thing that can save the major oppositions: Labour Party and PDP is a merger; if not, they will go into oblivion before the next election.

“If they don’t put their selfish intentions behind, 10 million of Atiku (Abubakar) will not be able to do it and (Olusegun) Obasanjo will just be ranting till he is called home.”

On the PDP particularly, Primate Ayodele noted that it will become a forgotten party because active members will defect to the ruling party and Abubakar, a former Vice President and the party’s candidate in the 2023 elections, will be betrayed.

He stated that the party has three factions of politicians fighting for their selfish needs.

He added: PDP will become a forgotten party if they are not careful.

“This government will render the party powerless if care isn’t taken.

“Majority of those in the party now are looking for survival.

“Atiku will face more betrayal than ever in this dispensation, they will still fight him.

“PDP has become three factions already fighting to their selfish needs, the governors will be misled.

“Some of these PDP members will still decamp.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele posited that there are forces fighting PDP spiritually and without cleansing the party off these forces, it will be difficult to be united.

He reiterated that only an amalgamation of opposition parties can lead to a positive result.

He said: “PDP will become a party without direction because there are forces fighting them spiritually.

“They don’t have the spiritual and financial capacity to survive.

“This administration will make Nigeria become a one-party nation.

“Only amalgamation can save the opposition parties from sinking, they need God’s divine revolution to fight for them and bring back their glories.

“There is a spirit of disunity in the PDP and unless they work on taking it off, it will collapse the party.”