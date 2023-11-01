PDP governors task FG on naira value

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-F) has called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to stabilise the naira value, toward curtailing the rising inflation in the country.

The forum said this in a communique at the end of its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday and read by the Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The forum also urged the government to stem the rising unemployment in the country and bring more succour to Nigerians.

It also expressed the PDP’s confidence in the judiciary toward ensuring justice in all political cases before the courts, while reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election,

The forum however, expressed reservations over the disqualification of the PDP’s candidates in Plateau, in spite of the fact that the Supreme Court had laid down precedents on pre-election issues.

“We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country,” it said.

The forum vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.

It expressed dismay over the political developments in Rivers and welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu on the crisis.

“The meeting urges all parties to the Rivers crises to sheath their swords and resort to peaceful means of resolution.

“The forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved,” it added.

Those in attendance included the Vice Chairman of the forum, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers; Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa; Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta; Governor Ifeanyi Ossai and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun.

Others were; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba; and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and the deputy governor of Enugu State.