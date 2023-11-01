Israel/Palestine War: Group tasks UN on partition flaw, condemns US’ partiality 

The United Nations has been tasked to look into the “reckless violation” of the 1947 partition by Israel, as the basic approach to resolve the age long and lingering bloodshed between Israel and Palestine.

National Amir of The Companion, Engr. Kamil Olalekan gave the task in a statement he personally signed Tuesday.

The Companion is an association of Muslim men in business and the professions.

Olalekan said that the global body now has a duty to rise up to the occasion, using all her diplomatic arsenal to bring all sides to the table to negotiate a lasting solution for peace in the dispute between the two warring nations.

The Companion leader noted that it was very clear that no matter what Israel and her “collaborators” do, in terms of aggression, oppression, genocide, blockade, apartheid and other allied policy measures, they could never wipe Hamas and Palestinians out of existence, adding in the same vein, “neither Hamas nor Palestine could wish away the existence of Israel”.

Engr. Olalekan said: “The earlier both of them accept this reality and accept to live together in peace the better. The United Nations, the US and her NATO/European Union collaborators, the Arab League and the African Union, including other multilateral organisations should assist the two nations to accept this reality and work with them to achieve lasting peace.

“The blind support by the US to Israel has been a major factor which emboldens Israel to violate international laws on Gaza and the West Bank at will, including seizure of Palestinian land, wanton destruction of Palestinian homes, unlawful restriction, arrest and detention of Palestinian men, women and even children.

READ ALSO:

Stakeholders task INEC on credible Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship poll

Breaking: PDP governors to meet Wike over Rivers crisis

Failed show: Pinnick sues Davido, demands N2.3b, apology

“The US must accept that as long as she plays a one-sided role in the Middle East (as she currently does), the region will not witness any peace. The time has therefore come for the US to rethink her role and policy thrust on the Middle East.

“The region holds significant religious sites and it is home to substantial spiritual rites for both Islam and Christianity and must therefore be peaceful and accessible at all times for the adherents of the two world religions”.

He called on Arab nations, including the Arab League to close ranks and unite to put pressure on Israel, the US and her collaborators as well as the Palestinians to accept and work towards a two-nation solution that has been on the table for quite some time.

He stressed Israel must be made to vacate the seized land in Gaza, the West Bank and other Palestinian territories and allow Palestinians to breathe.

“In the same way, Hamas must be made to drop aggression and invasion of Israeli territories. The use of force by the two sides will never bring about accord and peaceful co-existence, the Companion restated.

“So much has been said about the on-going Gaza conflict. It is an unfortunate but avoidable development. Thousands of lives including children and women have been lost and a lot more have been injured and homeless.”

Going to the root of the raging bloodbath, Engr. Olalekan condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas, “even though we recognize that it was borne out of frustration and the need to liberate Palestine from the oppressive and apartheid policy of Israel”.

He however condemned the retaliatory air and land bombardment by the Israeli government including its allies, such as the US and UK, describing the onslaught as “reprehensible, barbaric, inhuman and retrogressive”.

“The action of Israel and her collaborators is tantamount to killing a fly with a sledgehammer. It is an appalling, horrendous and inexcusable crime against humanity. It must be stopped at all cost,” Olalekan maintained.