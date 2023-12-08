PDP Chieftain launches cooperative society in Osun

A Chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Dotun Babayemi, has launched a cooperative society called ”Atunto Osun”.

The primary target of the society is to assist petty traders in the State.

Babayemi while unveiling the Society in Osogbo, the State capital, said that the cooperative would assist small scale business owners to expand their businesses and contribute to the economic growth of the State.

The PDP Chieftain promised to double any amount paid by contributors into the cooperative.

Babayemi stated: “This is not about myself as an individual. It is about a group of people that brought themselves together in each local government and decided that they wanted to create a cooperative.

”It is a forum for the betterment of not just themselves, but for their communities.

“What we have done is to provide a platform for them in each local government for them to come together towards the betterment of their communities.

“We are supporting them as best as possible, but this is primarily targeted towards petty traders at the grassroots.

“The object here is not something that was driven by myself, but something that came from the grassroots.

“They want a forum where they can express themselves. They want an avenue where they can seek for their betterment.

“This is the people of the grassroots coming together with determination that they want a better environment and society for themselves, all we have done is give them a platform to achieve that”.

Also Read:

He however, said that the cooperative was open to everyone at the grassroots, irrespective of their political or religious affiliation.

The event witnessed a large number of indigent business owners across the 30 local government areas in the State.