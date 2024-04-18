PDP Caucus extends Damagum’s tenure as acting Chairman

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party has extended the tenure of the acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, but still in acting capacity.

However, this will be subject to the affirmation of the National Executive Committee, which will meet on Thursday (today).

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed this when he spoke with newsmen after the Caucus meeting at the Bauchi Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Ologunagba said: “Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting National Chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC.

“The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue.

“NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders.

“Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation.

“Caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year.

“Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations.”