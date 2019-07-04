The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has appealed to residents of Ilesa in Osun State to pay up their over N3.6 billion electricity debt to ensure effective service delivery.

Angela Olanrewaju, IBEDC Head of Branding and Corporate Communication, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo.

Olanrewaju said payment of the huge debt would allow the company to fast-track the repair of more than N200 million equipment destroyed during a protest by irate youths at Oke-Omiru Injection substation in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some youths from Olomilagba and Bolorunduro communities in Ilesa had on March 14 stormed the Ilesa business hub of IBEDC in protest at what they described as “crazy bills”.

During the protest, IBEDC management alleged that the protesting youths attacked its staff, destroyed its offices and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

As a result of the attack, IBEDC disconnected electricity supply to the communities.

Olanrewaju, however, said as part of efforts to restore electricity to the town, the company had embarked on the replacement of damaged equipment at Oke- Omiru Injection Sub-Station.

She said the equipment required for the replacement exercise had arrived at the substation on June 26, adding that the technical team had since begun the installation process.

“We appeal to customers in Ilesa to immediately commence payment of the huge outstanding bill of N3,699,142,127.7 billion to facilitate the ongoing repair,” Olanrewaju said.