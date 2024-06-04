Pastor Adeboye to Nigerians: Seek help from God, things are really hard

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has enjoined Nigerians experiencing hard times to call on God for help.

Pastor Adeboye stated this at RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta on Sunday during the June thanksgiving service with the theme, ‘Lifter Up of My Head’.

He said, “If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough.

“Call on Him – the one who is more than enough and He will meet your needs…He has many ways, depending on what is your need.

“When all ways are blocked, call on Him who is called the way when you don’t even know what’s going on.”

The call is coming on the heels of the organized labour embarking on strike to push for an improvement in the minimum wage of workers.

While the organized labour is proposing N494,000 as new minimum wage, the Nigerian government is insisting on paying N60,000.