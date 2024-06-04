CBN debunks plans to revoke Unity, Polaris, Keystone banks licences

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has debunked alleged plans to revoke the licenses of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, and Keystone Bank, saying “The content is fake and not from the CBN.”

It was learnt that Online reports had claimed that the apex bank would terminate the licenses of the three banks, following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s license.

However, the CBN has debunked this claim in a post on its social media handles, stating that it has no plans to do so.

The Eagle Online reported that the CBN had revoked Heritage Bank’s license, citing the bank’s inability to improve its financial performance.

The Apex bank offered reasons for its revocation of the operating licence of Heritage Bank.

The explanation was offered by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, in a statement.

In the statement she issued in the early hours of Monday, Sidi-Ali said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in accordance with its mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act (BOFIA) 2020, hereby revokes the licence of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect.

‘This action has become necessary due to the bank’s breach of Section 12 (1) of BOFIA, 2020.

“The Board and Management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank’s financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability.

“This follows a period during which the CBN engaged with the bank and prescribed various supervisory steps intended to stem the decline.

“Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby making the revocation of the license the next necessary step.

“Consequently, the CBN has taken this action to strengthen public confidence in the banking system and ensure that the soundness of our financial system is not impaired.

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is hereby appointed as the Liquidator of the bank in accordance with Section 12 (2) of BOFIA, 2020.

“We wish to assure the public that the Nigerian financial system remains on a solid footing. The action we are taking today reflects our continued commitment to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and soundness of our financial system.”

It was also learnt that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has been appointed as the liquidator of the bank, in line with Section 12 (3) of the Banks and Other Financial Act 2020 and has begun the process of repayment of deposits to customers already.