Pastor Adeboye has renamed me ‘Father of the Nation’ — Bola Tinubu + Video

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he has been rechristened by the General Overseer, worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He revealed this when he spoke with the Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday.

The two-term former Lagos State Governor said Adeboye had rechristened him Abraham, which mean Father of Many Nations.

According to Tinubu, who told his audience that there was no difference between the Christian and Muslim faiths, said he married a Christian, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is a Pastor of the RCCG, without considering religion.

He said on the day of Oluremi’s ordination as pastor, he was at the event.

He said out was there Pastor Adeboye rechristened him Abraham.

Tinubu said: “The way you pray for forgiveness is the way we pray for forgiveness in the Holy Quran.

“The day my wife was ordained a pastor, I was there.

“Pastor Adeboye gave me Abraham.

“I said what’s the meaning?

“He say: ‘Watch out. The father of nation.’”

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been controversy over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC featuring Tinubu and former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima.