Paris Olympics: Ofili cruises into 200m semifinals

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili has qualified for the semifinals of women’s 200m, executing a good race plan to win Heat 6 in a time of 22.24seconds.

She dusted Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who finished second in 22.28 seconds, and Gina Bass-Bittaye third in 22.84 seconds.

Ofili will battle for a place in the final on Monday night.

The 21-year-old sprinter was expecting to compete in three events at her first Olympics: 100m, 200m and women’s 4x100m relay.

But Ofili was told that she had not been registered for the 100m before the heats.

